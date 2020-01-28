Global  

Trump impeachment trial: Bolton takes centre stage from afar

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Bolton's book clouds White House hopes for swift end to the impeachment trial, fueling Democratic demands for witnesses.
Experts Share Insight Into News Senate Impeachment Trial Developments [Video]Experts Share Insight Into News Senate Impeachment Trial Developments

David Weinstein is with Hinshaw & Culbertson in Coral Gables and he also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida for more than a decade. Charles Zelden is a professor..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 05:15Published

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim [Video]Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump's lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump's deal with Ukraine was, in..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:45Published


Attention turns to the Bidens, and other highlights from the Senate Trump impeachment trial

President Donald Trump's legal defense team argued that the president's actions in Ukraine were motivated by a concern for corruption.  
Delawareonline Also reported by •The AgeNews24ReutersSBSHaaretzNYTimes.com

Romney Says It's 'Increasingly Likely' Bolton Will Be Asked To Testify

Romney Says It's 'Increasingly Likely' Bolton Will Be Asked To TestifyWatch VideoSen. Mitt Romney says Republicans will "likely" vote to hear testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton in President Trump's...
Newsy Also reported by •HaaretzUSATODAY.comIndependent

