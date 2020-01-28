Global  

Germany confirms first case of deadly coronavirus

France 24 Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Germany has declared its first confirmed case of the deadly coronavirus that broke out in China.
News video: Coronavirus: Exteriors of Toronto hospital treating Canada's first suspected case

Coronavirus: Exteriors of Toronto hospital treating Canada's first suspected case 03:18

 Canada confirmed its first "presumptive" case of the deadly coronavirus in Toronto on Saturday (January 25th) evening.

Recent related news from verified sources

Germany identifies first case of deadly coronavirus

Bavaria's health department said late on Monday that a man in the town of Starnberg, 30 km southwest of Munich, has been confirmed as suffering from the virus.
Hindu

Germany confirms first case of coronavirus

Berlin [Germany], Jan 28 (ANI): The first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Germany's southern state of Bavaria on Monday, state's Heath Ministry announced,...
Sify


Tweets about this

charlottejourno

Charlotte Chelsom-Pill RT @cheriechancy: Germany confirms first case of #coronavirus. The man is from the state of Bavaria and is under surveillance in an isolati… 6 minutes ago

Philippecharb10

Philippe charbonneau RT @aiww: Germany confirms first case of coronavirus https://t.co/Svz4ckFzW0 10 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Germany confirms first case of coronavirus https://t.co/sFDfL9cW1M 11 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Germany confirms first case of deadly coronavirus https://t.co/EF2miBmKXW 11 minutes ago

Tadeusz87434686

Tadeusz Grzęda RT @AnonDoesWatch: #coronavirusFacts ALERT!!!! Germany confirms first case of coronavirus. #wuhan #Germany #koronawirus #coronavirus #pande… 13 minutes ago

JeanineX9

Jeanine X RT @PeterSweden7: BREAKING: Germany confirms first case of Corona virus. 13 minutes ago

cookiris14

Facebook.com/groups/4575411 be uncensored scotl Germany confirms first case of coronavirus https://t.co/Hbk8UL4YIc 14 minutes ago

aiww

艾未未 Ai Weiwei Germany confirms first case of coronavirus https://t.co/Svz4ckFzW0 18 minutes ago

