Trump discusses Syria, Libya with Turkey's Erdogan: White House

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump discussed developments in Syria and Libya in a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, a White House spokesman said on Twitter.
