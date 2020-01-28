Global  

British immigrant dies by apparent suicide while in ICE custody

CBS News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The death of Ben James Owen on Saturday evening is also the third apparent self-inflicted strangulation of an ICE detainee since October.
