China coronavirus death toll passes 100 as US, Canada issue travel warning

France 24 Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The United States warned against travel to China on Monday and Canada issued a more narrow travel warning as the death toll from the spreading coronavirus passed 100, with tens of millions stranded during the biggest holiday of the year and global markets rattled.
 China's new coronavirus claims more lives in China, as global efforts continue to contain the outbreak. Schools in China and Hong Kong have been delayed to try to contain the virus, while China's 'exclusion zone' of cities on lockdown continue to widen. Jayson Albano reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Travel restrictions expanded in China as coronavirus death toll rises to 56

The US, France and Japan prepare to evacuate their citizens from the city at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, as China extends travel restrictions.
SBS

China's coronavirus death toll reaches 82

The death toll from coronavirus in China exceeds 80, as the country struggles to contain the rapidly spreading disease.
SBS

