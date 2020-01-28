China coronavirus death toll passes 100 as US, Canada issue travel warning



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as China extends their new year holiday in an attempt to contain the spread. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published now Wuhan virus continues to spread, its origins are still being debated WUHAN, CHINA — The number of confirmed cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus infection continues to rise with more than 4,000 confirmed cases in China and a death toll of 106 as of January 28,.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:38Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Travel restrictions expanded in China as coronavirus death toll rises to 56 The US, France and Japan prepare to evacuate their citizens from the city at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, as China extends travel restrictions.

SBS 2 days ago



China's coronavirus death toll reaches 82 The death toll from coronavirus in China exceeds 80, as the country struggles to contain the rapidly spreading disease.

SBS 17 hours ago



