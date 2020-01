Watch VideoThe Federal Trade Commission and New York's attorney general filed a lawsuit against "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli and his pharmaceutical company for allegedly "illegally monopolizing" a medication called Daraprim.Shkreli, the former CEO of Vyera Pharmaceuticals, is currently in prison for securities fraud.In

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources NY Attorney General Sues 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli New York AG Letitia James announced a lawsuit with the FTC against Martin Shrkeli, who is serving seven years in prison for securities fraud. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:49Published 12 hours ago Alleged Epstein Madame Ghislaine Maxwell’s Personal Email Hacked In a letter filed with a New York federal court judge, her lawyer alleges confidential information was left unredacted leading to her email being hacked. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:05Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources NY, feds sue ‘Pharma Bro’ for ‘scheme’ to keep drug price up NEW YORK (AP) — State and federal authorities sued imprisoned drug entrepreneur Martin Shkreli on Monday over business tactics that helped make him the bad-boy...

Seattle Times 12 hours ago



New York, FTC sue 'pharma bro' Shkreli, others over Daraprim price hikes Martin Shkreli, the "pharma bro" in prison for defrauding investors, faces a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission and New York Attorney General's office...

Reuters 14 hours ago





Tweets about this