View from the gallery: Senators’ personal habits on full display as Week 2 begins

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — Tennessee Republican Lamar Alexander fought off sleep as President Donald Trump’s legal team discussed a history of subpoena litigation, eyes closed, his cheek resting on his hand, his chin sometimes dropping toward his orange sweater. When deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin announced he was ready to wrap up his portion of Trump’s […]
