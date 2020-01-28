View from the gallery: Senators’ personal habits on full display as Week 2 begins Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

WASHINGTON — Tennessee Republican Lamar Alexander fought off sleep as President Donald Trump’s legal team discussed a history of subpoena litigation, eyes closed, his cheek resting on his hand, his chin sometimes dropping toward his orange sweater. When deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin announced he was ready to wrap up his portion of Trump’s […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Top U.S. & World News🗽 View from the gallery: Senators’ personal habits on full display as week 2 begins Tennessee Republican Lamar Alexan… https://t.co/6dSLoEszN1 7 minutes ago Barbara Montes RT @rollcall: View from the gallery: One senator picked his nose, while an attorney swiped a souvenir on the sixth full day of the impeachm… 7 minutes ago Roll Call View from the gallery: One senator picked his nose, while an attorney swiped a souvenir on the sixth full day of th… https://t.co/AluIwDGX8G 36 minutes ago Lauree RT @ToddRuger: Impeachment souvenir: Alan Dershowitz, after his presentation, slid an official Senate coaster for his water glass off the T… 2 hours ago DonnaDee 🇺🇸✌🏼🌊🌻🎣 RT @hazydav: View from the gallery: Senators’ personal habits on full display as week 2 begins https://t.co/4rgYFtVG8M via @RollCall 2 hours ago Al Wayward RT @rollcall: One senator picked his nose, an attorney swiped a souvenir and more details from Monday's impeachment trial that you can't se… 3 hours ago