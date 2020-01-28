Pirates and other criminals may be stealthy at sea, but they can’t hide from the albatross Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Boats engaging in illegal fishing or human trafficking have good reason to hide but even the stealthiest vessels aren’t completely invisible to Albatrosses, outfitted with radar detectors. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this