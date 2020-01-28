Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Huawei 5G verdict is a decision 'with few good options'

BBC News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The government is due to decide later whether to ban Huawei from the UK's 5G networks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

media_mmk

MMK Media Agency Huawei 5G verdict is a decision 'with few good options' https://t.co/ZctUp8uygM 20 seconds ago

WBBPHILLYFLY

Phillyfly RT @BBCNews: Huawei 5G verdict is a decision with few good options https://t.co/p3XgKpiVqv 3 minutes ago

NewExpressNews

NewExpressNews Huawei 5G verdict is a decision ‘with few good options’ https://t.co/dMEVKcnNyz https://t.co/uOuL3nidgA 3 minutes ago

Arden_Forester

Arden_Forester Huawei 5G verdict is a decision 'with few good options'. Whichever way this goes, the Chinese government will alway… https://t.co/sGYAdYlUiS 4 minutes ago

alanmoreuk

Alan More Huawei 5G verdict is a decision 'with few good options' https://t.co/8cuFIxO53Q 5 minutes ago

Fiendish_Swine

Fiendish_Swine Huawei 5G verdict is a decision 'with few good options' there are No good options as this is a company with a close… https://t.co/F29urNLziH 5 minutes ago

franceworldnews

France World News Huawei 5G verdict is a decision 'with few good options'. France surrenders. 8 minutes ago

lachlangunn

Lachlan Gunn Huawei 5G verdict is a decision 'with few good options' - from a security perspective the US view does stack up. A… https://t.co/oH4jxjLDJQ 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.