Belgium's former king admits he is father of artist Delphine Boel after DNA test

Independent Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Albert II accepts artist born during affair in 1968 is his fourth child
News video: Albert II: Belgium's ex-king admits he fathered a love child

Albert II: Belgium's ex-king admits he fathered a love child 00:20

 The former monarch has acknowledged he is the biological father of artist Delphine Boël, whose paternity claim he has been battling for years. View on euronews

Former King of the Belgians Albert II Admits Fathering Delphine Boel Following DNA Test


RIA Nov.

Ex-King of Belgium Acknowledges a Long-Dismissed Daughter

After a court-ordered DNA test, the 85-year-old King Albert II, who abdicated in 2013, conceded that he was the biological father of the artist Delphine Boël,...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSeattle Times

