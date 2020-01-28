Planters Hit Pause On Super Bowl Ad Following Kobe's Death

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The peanut company has decided to put a pause on all online marketing around the death of their mascot Mr Peanut following yesterday's tragic news that Kobe Bryant died in a The peanut company has decided to put a pause on all online marketing around the death of their mascot Mr Peanut following yesterday's tragic news that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash 👓 View full article

