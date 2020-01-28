Global  

Planters Hit Pause On Super Bowl Ad Following Kobe's Death

eBaums World Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Planters Hit Pause On Super Bowl Ad Following Kobe's DeathThe peanut company has decided to put a pause on all online marketing around the death of their mascot Mr Peanut following yesterday's tragic news that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash.
News video: Super Bowl week kicks off with Opening Night, Kobe's death looms over event

Super Bowl week kicks off with Opening Night, Kobe's death looms over event 01:28

 Super Bowl LIV week kicks off with raucous Opening Night while Kobe Bryant's death looms over event

Planters Pauses #RIPeanut Campaign Amid Kobe Bryant’s Death, Will Air Ad During Super Bowl [Video]Planters Pauses #RIPeanut Campaign Amid Kobe Bryant’s Death, Will Air Ad During Super Bowl

Planters hits the pause button on its ad campaign, according to multiple reports.

KPIX 5 IN MIAMI: Players and fans gathering in Miami for Super Bowl LIV mourn the death of sports great Kobe Bryant [Video]KPIX 5 IN MIAMI: Players and fans gathering in Miami for Super Bowl LIV mourn the death of sports great Kobe Bryant

Players and fans gathering in Miami for Super Bowl LIV mourn the death of sports great Kobe Bryant

Mr. Peanut’s Super Bowl funeral will go on in wake of Bryant’s death

The televised funeral of recently deceased Planters spokes-legume Mr. Peanut – a commercial set to air during Sunday’s Super Bowl – will continue as...
Seattle Times

Planters pauses Mr. Peanut funeral campaign after Kobe Bryant's death

Planters paused its ad campaign about Mr. Peanut's "death" after Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash Sunday. AdAge...
Mashable

