News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Trump Peace Plan, Weinstein Trial
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 (
2 hours ago)
The Trump legal team is about to wrap up the president's defense in the Senate impeachment trial. President Trump on Tuesday releases a Mideast peace plan. And, Harvey Weinstein's trial continues.
Recent related videos from verified sources
Ken Starr: This is the 'age of impeachment'
Independent counsel Ken Starr on Monday as part of his defense of the president during Trump's Senate trial said impeachment has been overutilized in modern history as a political weapon.
Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:16 Published 4 hours ago
GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations
Senate Republicans came under new pressure to allow witnesses and new documents in President Trump's impeachment trial after news that a former top aide wrote a book that undercuts..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:20 Published 4 hours ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this