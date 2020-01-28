Global  

News24.com | JUST IN | Patrice Motsepe apologises for telling US President Donald Trump 'Africa loves you'

News24 Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has apologised for remarks he made to US President Donald Trump, saying he had a duty to listen to differing views, and did not have the right to speak on behalf of anybody, except himself.
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump says Palestinians may reject his long-awaited peace plan

Trump says Palestinians may reject his long-awaited peace plan 01:34

 U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration had readied a proposal meant to peacefully resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but acknowledged that Palestinians may reject the plan. Zachary Goelman reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim [Video]Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump's lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump's deal with Ukraine was, in..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:45Published

Peter Karmanos wants President Trump to pardon former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick [Video]Peter Karmanos wants President Trump to pardon former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick

Detroit billionaire Peter Karmanos Jr. wants President Donald Trump to pardon former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Factbox: 'This is stunning' - Quotes from Capitol Hill on Day 6 of Trump impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial was overshadowed on Monday by an unpublished manuscript from former national security adviser John Bolton...
Reuters

Trump lawyers raise defenses as pressure grows for witnesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s legal team is raising a broad-based attack on the impeachment case against him even as it mostly brushes past...
Seattle Times

Tweets about this

mamaduza

Isla RT @News24: JUST IN | Patrice Motsepe apologises for telling US President Donald Trump 'Africa loves you' https://t.co/udX84GRmpm https://… 11 seconds ago

_ZIONGrace

Babes Womhlaba South African and the rest of Africa twitter had Patrice Motsepe release a whole statement apologizing for saying w… https://t.co/tx4w2sv5um 14 seconds ago

MaraEnslin

🌺🌷Mara Enslin🌷🌺 RT @KatyKatopodis: JUST IN | Patrice Motsepe apologises for telling US President Donald Trump 'Africa loves you' via @News24 https://t.co/1… 29 seconds ago

M5sent

my 5sent RT @ConCaracal: Patrice Motsepe apologises for telling US President Donald Trump 'Africa loves you' Lesson: Never stray from the establish… 35 seconds ago

Veroniquemilady

V*traVels#driVe RT @PastorMacMaster: JUST IN | Patrice Motsepe apologises for telling US President Donald Trump 'Africa loves you' via @News24 https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

KwandaZA

NjiNji eMvimvane JUST IN | Patrice Motsepe apologises for telling US President Donald Trump Africa loves you https://t.co/62LRwPxYHG via @News24 2 minutes ago

alondra_customs

Hendrik JUST IN | Patrice Motsepe apologises for telling US President Donald Trump Africa loves you https://t.co/qJWiythtBI via @News24 2 minutes ago

cooklet

Sam Cook So basically we now need to stroke the egos of questionable world leaders in order to fix government's unemployment… https://t.co/cVpyyDsH8u 3 minutes ago

