Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

FDA to Purell: Stop claiming your hand sanitizers eliminate Ebola, the flu

CTV News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is giving the maker of Purell products a stern warning: Stop making unproven claims that over-the-counter hand sanitizers help eliminate Ebola, MRSA or the flu.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

FDA warns Purell to stop claiming its hand sanitizers prevent Ebola and the flu

The FDA sent a warning letter to the maker of Purell for inappropriately marketing the hand sanitizer as a way to prevent an array of diseases.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.