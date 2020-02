Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Former military Gen. Amadou Haya Sanogo, who overthrew Mali’s president in 2012, was released on bail Tuesday as he awaits a long-delayed trial on charges he had 21 soldiers killed after a failed counter-coup that same year. Human rights groups have decried the long quest for justice for the victims, whose […] 👓 View full article