Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Russia criticizes Trump’s ‘deal of the century’ peace plan

PRAVDA Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after his visit to the United States, will come to Moscow to personally tell Russian President Vladimir Putin about the "deal of the century" to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, The Jerusalem Post columnist Lahav Harkov tweeted. US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the peace plan during a joint meeting at the White House on January 28. According to sources close to the US president, the "deal of the century" stipulates for the annexation of Palestinian territories by Israel in exchange for peace. The plan is supposed to put an end to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. According to the deal, the West Bank can be given to Israel. In this case, the international community and Palestine will have to recognize the occupation of the area. The Russian Foreign Ministry has already criticized the deal of the century. Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, Mikhail Bogdanov, believes that the American side should have consulted with Palestine during the development of the peace plan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump says Palestinians may reject his long-awaited peace plan

Trump says Palestinians may reject his long-awaited peace plan 01:34

 U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration had readied a proposal meant to peacefully resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but acknowledged that Palestinians may reject the plan. Zachary Goelman reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

White House to release Middle East plan on Tuesday: Trump [Video]White House to release Middle East plan on Tuesday: Trump

Palestinians have rejected the long-delayed plan, saying it's a bid to 'finish off' the Palestinian cause.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published

Trump: Palestinians may reject Mideast peace plan, but 'it's something they should want' [Video]Trump: Palestinians may reject Mideast peace plan, but 'it's something they should want'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday called a long-awaited peace plan the "closest it's ever come" to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but acknowledged that the Palestinians may at first..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump Deal of the Century peace plan proves 'Israel kissed by God'

Donald Trump Deal of the Century peace plan proves 'Israel kissed by God'Christian evangelicals say Trump’s plan divinely inspired ;
Jerusalem Post

Mahmoud Abbas Rejects Trump's Offer to Discuss 'Deal of the Century' Peace Plan – Report


RIA Nov.


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.