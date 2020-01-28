Russia criticizes Trump’s ‘deal of the century’ peace plan

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after his visit to the United States, will come to Moscow to personally tell Russian President Vladimir Putin about the "deal of the century" to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, The Jerusalem Post columnist Lahav Harkov tweeted. US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the peace plan during a joint meeting at the White House on January 28. According to sources close to the US president, the "deal of the century" stipulates for the annexation of Palestinian territories by Israel in exchange for peace. The plan is supposed to put an end to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. According to the deal, the West Bank can be given to Israel. In this case, the international community and Palestine will have to recognize the occupation of the area. The Russian Foreign Ministry has already criticized the deal of the century. Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, Mikhail Bogdanov, believes that the American side should have consulted with Palestine during the development of the peace plan.


