Protests in Gaza ahead of Trump's US-Israeli plan release

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Raising a banner that read 'Palestine is not for sale', demonstrators burned photos of Trump and Netanyahu.
News video: Palestinians in the Gaza Strip protest against Trump's 'deal of the century'

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip protest against Trump's 'deal of the century' 02:29

 Palestinian factions in Gaza City organised mass demonstrations as an expression of their rejection of the US administration’s Middle East peace plan, dubbed "Deal of the Century.

White House to release Middle East plan on Tuesday: Trump [Video]White House to release Middle East plan on Tuesday: Trump

Palestinians have rejected the long-delayed plan, saying it's a bid to 'finish off' the Palestinian cause.

Palestinians protest, Israel braces ahead of Trump plan

Thousands of Palestinians demonstrated against U.S. President Donald Trump's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan on Tuesday hours before its scheduled release at a...
Reuters

Trump meets Netanyahu, Gantz ahead of peace plan release, says deal ‘overly good’ to Palestinians

Asked if he had discussed the plan with the Palestinians, Trump said that 'It’s something they should want. They probably won’t want it initially but I think...
Haaretz


baphometx

George Roussos RT @AJEnglish: Thousands of Palestinians have rallied in besieged Gaza to protest Trump's US-Israeli plan ahead of its release https://t.co… 7 minutes ago

