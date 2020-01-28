Global  

New MSU student from Iran sent home after landing at airport

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — U.S. authorities declined to admit an Iranian graduate student after he landed at an airport to start classes at Michigan State University, an attorney said. Alireza Esfidajani, 27, was stopped Sunday at Detroit Metropolitan Airport and interviewed by agents. He was held at a jail in Monroe County and returned […]
Recent related videos from verified sources

Northeastern Student From Iran Deported After Being Detained At Logan Airport [Video]Northeastern Student From Iran Deported After Being Detained At Logan Airport

The student was set to have an immigration hearing in Boston Tuesday morning.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:11Published

