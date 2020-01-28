Venezuelan police capture fugitive Colombian senator who fled via dentist's office Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Venezuelan special police detained a fugitive Colombian former senator who had illegally crossed the border, the force's chief said, four months after she escaped custody by climbing out of her dentist's office in Bogota 👓 View full article

