Live: President Trump presents US Middle East peace plan
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () US President Donald Trump is set to unveil his administration’s much-anticipated Middle East peace plan in the latest American venture to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Follow the presentation on our live blog below.
President Trump was set to unveil his plan for Middle East peace on Tuesday, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The president is calling the plan a "suggestion." CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports