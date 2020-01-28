Global  

Live: President Trump presents US Middle East peace plan

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
US President Donald Trump is set to unveil his administration’s much-anticipated Middle East peace plan in the latest American venture to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Follow the presentation on our live blog below.
Trump To Announce Middle East Peace Plan

 President Trump was set to unveil his plan for Middle East peace on Tuesday, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The president is calling the plan a "suggestion." CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip protest against Trump's 'deal of the century'

Palestinian factions in Gaza City organised mass demonstrations as an expression of their rejection of the US administration's Middle East peace plan, dubbed "Deal of the Century."

Trump, Netanyahu set to unveil Middle East peace plan amid criticism

Trump plan calls for Palestinian state, settlement freeze

President Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem, officials...
Newsday Also reported by •Haaretz

Trump’s Middle East peace plan will be historic: Netanyahu

The Palestinian leadership was not invited and has already rejected the President’s plan amid tense relations over his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s...
Hindu


PatrickMachel

patrick samora machel RT @FRANCE24: Live: President Trump presents US Middle East peace plan https://t.co/2icInSJQz7 https://t.co/C2mmSNMegN 2 minutes ago

ToriJordan212

🇺🇸Tori&Jordan🇮🇱 Watching live on @OANN US President Donald Trump presents his 'Deal of the Century' https://t.co/F2E5Mns1CN 5 minutes ago

FRANCE24

FRANCE 24 Live: President Trump presents US Middle East peace plan https://t.co/2icInSJQz7 https://t.co/C2mmSNMegN 9 minutes ago

peacemvt

The Peace Movement RT @NECN: WATCH LIVE: President Trump presents his Middle East peace plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu https://t.co/… 11 minutes ago

NECN

NECN WATCH LIVE: President Trump presents his Middle East peace plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu https://t.co/7U96KSYRcY 11 minutes ago

usatodayDC

USA TODAY Politics President Donald Trump's defense team is set to make its final day of arguments in his impeachment trial. https://t.co/nyjlg5nnFP 31 minutes ago

usatodayDC

USA TODAY Politics President Donald Trump's defense team is set to make its final day of arguments in his impeachment trial. https://t.co/t4zSCSE5ol 1 hour ago

xuzhuoer1125

Edward Christopher RT @USATODAY: President Trump's defense team are set to make their final day of arguments in his impeachment trial. https://t.co/JDgxzHHPGc 2 hours ago

