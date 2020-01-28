Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump to unveil long-stalled 'Deal of the Century' for Middle East peace

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Palestinians have branded Donald Trump's expected Middle East peace plan – dismissively, because of his real-estate roots – the "Deal of the Century."
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Palestinians in the Gaza Strip protest against Trump's 'deal of the century'

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip protest against Trump's 'deal of the century' 02:29

 Palestinian factions in Gaza City organised mass demonstrations as an expression of their rejection of the US administration’s Middle East peace plan, dubbed "Deal of the Century.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter [Video]Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter

President Donald Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview with Louise Kelly. According to Business Insider, Pompeo mistreated the NPR reporter in the segment “All Things..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

President Trump Unveils Long-Awaited Middle East Peace Plan [Video]President Trump Unveils Long-Awaited Middle East Peace Plan

CBS4's Bofta Yimam has the details from the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump unveils long-stalled 'Deal of the Century' for Middle East peace

Palestinians have branded Donald Trump's expected Middle East peace plan – dismissively, because of his real-estate roots – the "Deal of the Century."
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBBC NewsReutersEurasia Review

Netanyahu says peace plan would be base for negotiations: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told him the Trump administration's proposed plan for Middle East...
Reuters Also reported by •BBC NewsSify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Trump to unveil long-stalled 'Deal of the Century' for Middle East peace https://t.co/z78DOCjobS https://t.co/PmjW6fjnyy 9 hours ago

AIratus07

Accalia Iratus Trump is poised to unveil details of his adm's long-stalled plan for peace between Israelis & Palestinians on Tuesd… https://t.co/ls9Ohyde4D 9 hours ago

dshesgreen

Deirdre Shesgreen RT @wash_stories: Trump to unveil long-stalled 'Deal of the Century' for Middle East peace by @khjelmgaard https://t.co/XHYKS4irAb 9 hours ago

wash_stories

Washington stories Trump to unveil long-stalled 'Deal of the Century' for Middle East peace by @khjelmgaard https://t.co/XHYKS4irAb 9 hours ago

PDeepdive

Palestine Deep Dive US President Trump says he will to unveil Middle East peace plan to Israeli leaders this week. Whether it will ju… https://t.co/92mZbrSOQ4 2 days ago

jay1stnewyorker

jay Castane RT @EgyIndependent: #AMAY | #Trump to unveil long-stalled #MiddleEast peace plan ahead of #Israeli leaders’ visit https://t.co/mJEPFOK9ar 4 days ago

thebandsoftime

The Bands of Time Trump to unveil long-stalled Middle East peace plan ahead of Israeli leaders' visit https://t.co/mEIltAN35C 4 days ago

danbe_kun

海の向こうはいかに。 Trump to unveil long-stalled Middle East peace plan ahead of Israeli leaders' visit https://t.co/HfwVp4D6bs https://t.co/omv7ugZY9Z 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.