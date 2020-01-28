Global  

Trump unveils US-Israeli plan amid Palestinian rejections

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Palestinians have said the long-delayed proposal, which is referred to as the Middle East plan, was dead on arrival.
News video: Palestinian MP on Trump’s Middle East peace plan: 'It's an Israeli plan in an American envelope'

Palestinian MP on Trump’s Middle East peace plan: 'It's an Israeli plan in an American envelope' 04:24

 Palestinian MP on Trump’s Middle East peace plan: 'It's an Israeli plan in an American envelope'

Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu [Video]Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, where President Donald Trump shared a new vision for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, said Trump's proposal recognizes the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan [Video]Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next to him proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, dependent on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:01Published


News24.com | WATCH: 'Today Israel has taken a giant step towards peace': Trump unveils US-Israeli peace plan amid Palestinian rejections

US President Donald Trump has unveiled the long-delayed US-Israeli plan amid repeated rejections by Palestinians.
News24

Trump plan calls for Palestinian state in Middle East peace plan

The US president thanked Gulf countries for peace efforts, including UAE.
Khaleej Times

Tweets about this

PierreGestede

Pierre Gestede RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Pres. Trump unveils long-awaited Middle East peace plan that proposes conditional path to statehood for Palestinians… 3 seconds ago

acoyne

Andrew Coyne RT @MeetThePress: BREAKING: Trump unveils long-awaited Middle East peace plan that proposes conditional path to statehood for Palestinians,… 1 minute ago

osiris322

osiris322 RT @Jonathan_K_Cook: Watch how the Guardian, the UK's most liberal publication, starts to slip into US-dictated language about Israel-Pales… 1 minute ago

patriciallew1

Patricia Llewellyn RT @BreakingNews: Pres. Trump unveils long-awaited Middle East peace plan that proposes conditional path to statehood for Palestinians, whi… 1 minute ago

MStockmarr

marianne stockmarr Trump unveils his Middle East plan amid Palestinian rejections https://t.co/tzruZiZ1d8 1 minute ago

simonbensimon

Simon B. Trump unveils plan for ‘realistic 2-state’ deal, ‘undivided’ Israeli Jerusalem https://t.co/eO0SsE60Gv via @timesofisrael 2 minutes ago

JewishNewsUK

Jewish News President's plan includes recognition of Israeli sovereignty over settlements in the West Bank, while it also emerg… https://t.co/OGqvLMFZmC 2 minutes ago

SpiderLily62

All One People 💔🇺🇸💔🌎💔 RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: Pres. Trump unveils long-awaited Middle East peace plan that proposes conditional path to statehood for Palestinians,… 3 minutes ago

