Federal agents detain Michigan State graduate student, force his return to Iran

Michigan State graduate student Alireza Yazdani Esfidajani was detained by federal agents and forced to return to Iran before he got to campus.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Wind, waves cause more than $10 million in damage along Lake Michigan coastline, Milwaukee Co. says The county believes it will qualify for both state and federal disaster assistance. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:03Published 2 weeks ago What A Week: Iran Confrontation; Bloomberg's Rise; State of The City WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss the Iran confrontation, Michael Bloomberg's rise in a Michigan poll and Mayor Walsh's State of the City address. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 06:48Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources New MSU student from Iran sent home after landing at airport EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — U.S. authorities declined to admit an Iranian graduate student after he landed at an airport to start classes at Michigan State...

Seattle Times 3 hours ago





Tweets about this