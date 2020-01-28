Global  

MacKay, Gladu both planning to march in Toronto Pride day after Tory leadership vote

CTV News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Conservative leadership candidates Peter MacKay and Marilyn Gladu are both planning to march in the Toronto Pride parade on June 28, the day after the party will vote to elect its new leader.
