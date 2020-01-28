Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Woman who walked ahead of her time

Hindu Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Jameela Malik dies at the age of 73
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Jukin Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Woman and Dog Turn Their Heads at Same Time Towards Girl Making Strange Noise

Woman and Dog Turn Their Heads at Same Time Towards Girl Making Strange Noise 00:05

 This elderly woman and the dog reacted at the same time towards a girl. The dog was sitting on the girl's lap while the woman was doing some work. The girl suddenly made a strange noise and surprisingly both, the dog and the woman turned their head towards her at the same time. 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elderly Woman Laughs and Grunts Funnily While Reading Trick Message Written on Paper [Video]Elderly Woman Laughs and Grunts Funnily While Reading Trick Message Written on Paper

This elderly woman was reading a trick message written on a paper. She started reading it in a funny way and everyone started laughing. The situation became so funny that she started laughing and..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:59Published

Logansport woman throws meth, gun out the window during police chase [Video]Logansport woman throws meth, gun out the window during police chase

Two police chases at the same time in Cass County ended with the drivers arrested for drug charges.

Credit: WLFIPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt Took Dax Shepard On a "Spectacular" Date Straight Out Of Pretty Woman

Once upon a time...in Hollywood, a beautiful bromance was born. Back in September, Ellen DeGeneres surprised Dax Shepard--her The Ellen DeGeneres Show guest host...
E! Online

Laurence Fox – the white man who thinks racism is ‘boring’ – is now deliberately misgendering a fictional trans woman

Actor Laurence Fox, a man few people had heard of until an ill-fated Question Time appearance, has continued his tirade against all things progressive by lashing...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.