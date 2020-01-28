Global  

Jamaica earthquake: Huge 7.3-magnitude tremor hits off island's coast

Independent Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
A huge earthquake has struck parts of Jamaica, the US Geological Survey says.
Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits off coast of Jamaica [Video]Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits off coast of Jamaica

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the island of Jamaica on Tuesday.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:37Published

JeremyCushman

(Rideshare) Poe Dameron RT @CoffeeShopRabbi: Jamaica earthquake: Huge 7.7-magnitude tremor hits off island's coast | The Independent https://t.co/n4FV9GHV3B Praye… 19 seconds ago

OranginaBreton

Orangina Breton Huge 7.7-magnitude earthquake hits Jamaica https://t.co/ITcVXoLSnn 31 seconds ago

Taragolf1

Tara Holmes RT @44mmvvpp: The Weather Channel just reported a Magnitude 7.7 earthquake near Jamaica and Cuba! That's huge!😱 They said it was felt i… 34 seconds ago

Destn4Greatnes

Joe RT @GlobalNews77: BREAKING: The huge magnitude 7.7 earthquake which stuck the Carribbean sea near Jamaica was felt as far away as Miami, US… 41 seconds ago

highlandsigar

Stuart ramsay RT @jellsmoor: Huge under-sea earthquake threatens tsunami in #Jamaica, #Cuba and the #CaymanIslands Stay say my Caribbean friends 🇯🇲 🇨🇺… 50 seconds ago

BoneLamb

Lamb Bone RT @Independent: Huge 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits Jamaica https://t.co/DXfKy14gUd 51 seconds ago

LinNichols5

Lin Nichols RT @WDBJ7Weather: A HUGE, 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the Caribbean south of Cuba, 80mi NW of Jamaica. Shaking has been reported all… 58 seconds ago

999WWCT

99.9 WWCT RT @BRNewsFlash: #BREAKING Huge 7.7-magnitude #earthquake hits off coast of #Jamaica sparking #tsunami warning in #Caribbean https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago

