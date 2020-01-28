Jamaica earthquake: Huge 7.3-magnitude tremor hits off island's coast

(Rideshare) Poe Dameron RT @CoffeeShopRabbi: Jamaica earthquake: Huge 7.7-magnitude tremor hits off island's coast | The Independent https://t.co/n4FV9GHV3B Praye… 19 seconds ago

Orangina Breton Huge 7.7-magnitude earthquake hits Jamaica https://t.co/ITcVXoLSnn 31 seconds ago

Tara Holmes RT @44mmvvpp: The Weather Channel just reported a Magnitude 7.7 earthquake near Jamaica and Cuba! That's huge!😱 They said it was felt i… 34 seconds ago

Joe RT @GlobalNews77: BREAKING: The huge magnitude 7.7 earthquake which stuck the Carribbean sea near Jamaica was felt as far away as Miami, US… 41 seconds ago

Stuart ramsay RT @jellsmoor: Huge under-sea earthquake threatens tsunami in #Jamaica, #Cuba and the #CaymanIslands Stay say my Caribbean friends 🇯🇲 🇨🇺… 50 seconds ago

Lamb Bone RT @Independent: Huge 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits Jamaica https://t.co/DXfKy14gUd 51 seconds ago