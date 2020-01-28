Global  

Sheriff: Man stirs the pot by lighting joint in court

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — The rapper Afroman famously sang about how getting high on marijuana prevented him from going to court. A Tennessee man decided to combine the two when he lit a marijuana cigarette in the courtroom, authorities said. Spencer Alan Boston, 20, was arrested Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and simple possession […]
 A Tennessee man appearing in court on a marijuana possession charge was arrested Monday after he started smoking a joint in front of a judge, authorities said. Katie Johnston reports.

Man Used Hammer to Kill 'Well-Respected' Virginia Businessman, Court Docs Allege [Video]Man Used Hammer to Kill 'Well-Respected' Virginia Businessman, Court Docs Allege

A 38-year-old man was arrested after a "well-respected" businessman and rental property owner was murdered in his Lanexa home earlier this week, according to officials with the New Kent Sheriff's..

NC sheriff: Man held woman in ‘sexual servitude’ for 5 years

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — A man is accused of keeping a woman “in sexual servitude” for five years, authorities in North Carolina said. Salvador Espinoza...
Seattle Times

