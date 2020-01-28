Sheriff: Man stirs the pot by lighting joint in court

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — The rapper Afroman famously sang about how getting high on marijuana prevented him from going to court. A Tennessee man decided to combine the two when he lit a marijuana cigarette in the courtroom, authorities said. Spencer Alan Boston, 20, was arrested Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and simple possession […]



