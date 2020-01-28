Global  

Former Palestinian Diplomat Reacts to Trump's Middle East Peace Plan

NPR Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Maen Areikat, former chief of the Palestinian Liberation Organization delegation to the U.S., about President Trump's Middle East peace proposal.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Trump unveils US-Israeli plan amid Palestinian rejections

Trump unveils US-Israeli plan amid Palestinian rejections 45:51

 US President Donald Trump unveiled the long-delayed US-Israeli plan for the Middle East on Tuesday amid repeated rejections by Palestinians.

Palestinians Rally Against Trump's Middle East Proposal [Video]Palestinians Rally Against Trump's Middle East Proposal

The White House's two-state proposal was lauded by Israel but rejected by Palestinian leaders.

Duration: 01:55

Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter [Video]Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter

President Donald Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview with Louise Kelly. According to Business Insider, Pompeo mistreated the NPR reporter in the segment “All Things..

Duration: 00:32


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump unveils Middle East peace plan

President Donald Trump announces long-awaited details of a US plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
SBS

Donald Trump unveils long-awaited Middle East peace plan

President Donald Trump has announced long-awaited details of a US plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
SBS


