President Trump Announces Middle East Peace Plan

Newsy Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
President Trump Announces Middle East Peace PlanWatch VideoOn Tuesday, President Trump offered his proposal for a peace agreement between Israelis and Palestinians — a plan he had called "the deal of the century." He made his announcement at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was indicted earlier in the day on corruption...
News video: President Trump Announces Middle East Peace Plan

President Trump Announces Middle East Peace Plan 01:03

 The plan calls for a two-state solution, but was reportedly crafted without input from the Palestinians.

President Donald Trump Unveils Middle East Peace Plan [Video]President Donald Trump Unveils Middle East Peace Plan

President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan Tuesday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:15Published

Trump Plan Calls for Palestinian State, Settlement Freeze [Video]Trump Plan Calls for Palestinian State, Settlement Freeze

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 44:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump plan calls for Palestinian state, settlement freeze

President Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem, officials...
Newsday Also reported by •USATODAY.comIndiaTimeseuronewsDaily RecordPolitico

Live: President Trump presents US Middle East peace plan

US President Donald Trump is set to unveil his administration’s much-anticipated Middle East peace plan in the latest American venture to resolve the...
France 24 Also reported by •CTV NewsFOXNews.comCBS NewsSBSCBS 2Daily RecordBBC NewsPolitico

bhfhylv

Anthony Hickman RT @LadyFunkytown: President Trump Announces Historic Middle East Peace Deal A freeze on Israeli settlements for 4 years. The Palestinians… 25 seconds ago

Davido1848

David Oakes Latest: President Trump Announces Historic Middle East Peace Deal https://t.co/VCVX2vyHML 3 minutes ago

yportbill

YPORTBILL BREAKING: President Trump Announces Historic Middle East Peace Deal https://t.co/7pSOAEQOOe 4 minutes ago

brcdale

BRCD#MAGA BREAKING: President Trump Announces Historic Middle East Peace Deal https://t.co/ia7fBCABpt 11 minutes ago

BeverlyTymchuk

Beverly tymchuk RT @Ronny_Malone: BREAKING: President Trump Announces Historic Middle East Peace Deal https://t.co/lfU2HvJdET 11 minutes ago

