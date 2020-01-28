Global  

Earthquake of 7.7 magnitude hits Caribbean coast, triggering evacuations

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre initially warned there was a threat of tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 m (about 1 to 3 ft) above tide level but lifted the alert about two hours later.
Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica 02:33

 A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the island of Jamaica on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. http://bit.ly/3aSorsH

Recent related news

Major quake shakes Miami and the Caribbean, tsunami threat passes

A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the western Caribbean on Tuesday, triggering evacuations as buildings shook across the Cayman Islands, in Jamaica, and...
Reuters


