Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump peace plan delights Israelis, enrages Palestinians

Japan Today Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East plan Tuesday, winning immediate praise from a beaming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but a swift rejection from the…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump says Palestinians may reject his long-awaited peace plan

Trump says Palestinians may reject his long-awaited peace plan 01:34

 U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration had readied a proposal meant to peacefully resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but acknowledged that Palestinians may reject the plan. Zachary Goelman reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Unveils Long-Awaited Middle East Peace Plan [Video]President Trump Unveils Long-Awaited Middle East Peace Plan

CBS4's Bofta Yimam has the details from the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:47Published

Is Trump's 'deal of the century' dead on arrival? [Video]Is Trump's 'deal of the century' dead on arrival?

Donald Trump has unveiled his plan to bring peace to the Middle East. The question is: Will the Palestinians accept it? He said the "realistic" two-state solution is a "win-win opportunity" for both..

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan

Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace planWe are hopeful that many Palestinians will see the advantages of counting to 10 before officially reacting to the proposed peace plan and the vision it contains...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •IndiaTimesEurasia ReviewSify

Egypt calls for dialogue over U.S. Mideast peace plan

Egypt called on Tuesday on Palestinians and Israelis to carefully consider a peace plan announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, with a view to resuming...
Reuters Also reported by •NPRIndiaTimesEurasia ReviewJerusalem PostDeutsche WelleSify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TrumpATeam

Trump ATeam 🇺🇸 Trump peace plan delights Israelis, enrages Palestinians - Breitbart https://t.co/BLU8XHadEA 5 seconds ago

lirbrown

Lirbrown RT @starsandstripes: .@realDonaldTrump's plan calls for the eventual creation of a Palestinian state, but it falls far short of minimal Pal… 1 minute ago

starsandstripes

Stars and Stripes .@realDonaldTrump's plan calls for the eventual creation of a Palestinian state, but it falls far short of minimal… https://t.co/I1FUAb30mp 5 minutes ago

RamZar1

RamZar Trump's US Middle East peace plan delights Israelis, enrages Palestinians https://t.co/dKM3rrZUYU 19 minutes ago

TMT_martini

⦿クレア⦿-Clare-F4F Trump peace plan delights Israelis, enrages Palestinians https://t.co/BhqxoBmrzq 21 minutes ago

BigTimmz

Temba B. Hove Trump peace plan delights Israelis, enrages Palestinians - https://t.co/Pm0tuJT6eM 22 minutes ago

StyxMaker

John L. Hamilton Trump peace plan delights Israelis, enrages Palestinians https://t.co/qSEcSyQVF0 29 minutes ago

JanieceStaton

Janiece Staton 🍑 #BoycottNRA & #BoycottRepublican Trump peace plan delights Israelis, enrages Palestinians https://t.co/0GfkWTzW34 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.