Trump Praises Pompeo After Secretary Of State Bars NPR Reporter From Trip

NPR Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
"That reporter couldn't have done too good a job on you yesterday," President Trump told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He added, "Think you did a good job on her, actually."
News video: Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter

Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter 00:32

 President Donald Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview with Louise Kelly. According to Business Insider, Pompeo mistreated the NPR reporter in the segment “All Things Considered.” After announcing his Middle East peace plan, Trump said Pompeo did “a good job on her.”...

NPR Reporter Removed From Pompeo Trip Following Reports Of Exchange [Video]NPR Reporter Removed From Pompeo Trip Following Reports Of Exchange

Notice of Michele Kelemen's removal follows NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly's interview with Pompeo and reports of a heated exchange between the two.

"I think you did a good job on her" -Trump on Pompeo's row with reporter [Video]"I think you did a good job on her" -Trump on Pompeo's row with reporter

Referring to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo&apos;s treatment of an NPR reporter, U.S. President Donald Trump said, &quot;I think you did a good job on her.&quot;

Trump praises Pompeo for doing 'a good job on' NPR reporter

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his handling of a National Public Radio reporter who Pompeo shouted at, cursed,...
Reuters

Trump praises Pompeo over his Ukraine-related dispute with an NPR reporter.

“That reporter couldn’t have done too good a job on you yesterday, huh?” Mr. Trump said to Mr. Pompeo, with a half-smile on his face. “I think you did a...
NYTimes.com

