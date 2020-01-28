Harvey Weinstein trial: Accuser's roommate tells court alleged attack sounded 'like rape'

Trial is in its second week of testimony



Recent related videos from verified sources Harvey Weinstein Trial: Rape Accuser Faces Defense Cross-Examination In Court The woman Harvey Weinstein is charged with raping in a Manhattan hotel room back in 2013 was back in court Monday to face cross-examination from the defense. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:51Published 6 minutes ago Another Alleged Rape Victim Testifies In Weinstein Trial CBSN New York's Alice Gainer reports on the rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weisntein as the defense cross examines a woman who says Weinstein raped her. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:00Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Harvey Weinstein Trial: Accuser’s Former Roommate Corroborates Sexual Assault Claim Elizabeth Entin, the former roommate of Miriam Haley (née Mimi Haleyi), the production assistant who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, testified on...

The Wrap 6 days ago



Harvey Weinstein Trial: Rape Accuser To Face Defense Cross-Examination In Court The woman who described the fallen movie mogul's "Jekyll and Hyde" personality is expected to face defense cross-examination on Monday.

CBS 2 13 hours ago



