Harvey Weinstein trial: Accuser's roommate tells court alleged attack sounded 'like rape'

Independent Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Trial is in its second week of testimony
News video: Another Accuser To Testify In Weinstein Trial

Another Accuser To Testify In Weinstein Trial 00:36

 Another accuser will be called to testify today in the Harvey Weinstein rape and sexual assault trial.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Rape Accuser Faces Defense Cross-Examination In Court [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Rape Accuser Faces Defense Cross-Examination In Court

The woman Harvey Weinstein is charged with raping in a Manhattan hotel room back in 2013 was back in court Monday to face cross-examination from the defense. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:51Published

Another Alleged Rape Victim Testifies In Weinstein Trial [Video]Another Alleged Rape Victim Testifies In Weinstein Trial

CBSN New York's Alice Gainer reports on the rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weisntein as the defense cross examines a woman who says Weinstein raped her.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Accuser’s Former Roommate Corroborates Sexual Assault Claim

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Accuser’s Former Roommate Corroborates Sexual Assault ClaimElizabeth Entin, the former roommate of Miriam Haley (née Mimi Haleyi), the production assistant who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, testified on...
The Wrap

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Rape Accuser To Face Defense Cross-Examination In Court

The woman who described the fallen movie mogul's "Jekyll and Hyde" personality is expected to face defense cross-examination on Monday.
CBS 2

