Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fact-checking the impeachment defense of Donald Trump

PolitiFact Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Lawyers for President Donald Trump closed their arguments in the Senate’s impeachment trial Tuesday, paving the way for senators to ask questions as they consider whether to remove a president from office for the first time in U.S. history. The presentation wrapped up six days of arguments in which the House managers and the Trump legal defense team clashed over the president’s actions on Ukraine. The president’s team largely sidestepped a report that former National Security Adviser John Bolton wrote in his upcoming book that Trump told him the aid for Ukraine was tied to the country’s announcement of an ... >>More
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Latest On Impeachment Trial

Latest On Impeachment Trial 01:55

 President Trump's legal team wraps up its opening arguments on Tuesday afternoon.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim [Video]Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump&apos;s lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump&apos;s deal with..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:45Published

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim [Video]Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump's lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump's deal with Ukraine was, in..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'We need to hear the whole story': Trump's ex-chief-of-staff calls for impeachment witnesses

Donald Trump's former chief of staff has called for former national security adviser John Bolton to testify at the President's Senate impeachment trial.
Brisbane Times Also reported by •NPRNews24

Trump impeachment: Democrats set out case as Senate trial looms

Trump impeachment: Democrats set out case as Senate trial loomsRepublicans insist Trump did nothing illegal regarding Ukraine A Very Stable Genius review: at the court of King Donald Impeachment: is Trump set to survive and...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

elizshanna

Elizabeth Shanna Facts matter!! https://t.co/BhiRi4Icn1 6 minutes ago

Cynethryth5

Cynethryth Fact-checking the Trump impeachment defense https://t.co/LSnhL7QnmY via @PolitiFact 10 minutes ago

LamagiaSmith

Lamagia Smith @realDonaldTrump THIS!!!! https://t.co/JmQTB9zoXl 11 minutes ago

Tlo200

TLO200 RT @PolitiFact: NEW: Fact-checking the Trump legal team’s defense in the Senate impeachment trial. https://t.co/1Guy9wZKNV 16 minutes ago

Christi46119463

Christine Hill @JaySekulow aren't you supposed to be truthful? https://t.co/fXMLxI9qle 22 minutes ago

kckitty

Leslie G. Fact-checking the impeachment defense of Donald Trump - PolitiFact https://t.co/nQDuwysQlG via @GoogleNews 36 minutes ago

ChasWood5555

Charles Wood Fact-checking the impeachment defense of Donald Trump | PolitiFact https://t.co/hKqFxPoBfa 53 minutes ago

PolitiFact

PolitiFact NEW: Fact-checking the Trump legal team’s defense in the Senate impeachment trial. https://t.co/1Guy9wZKNV 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.