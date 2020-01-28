Fact-checking the impeachment defense of Donald Trump

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Lawyers for President Donald Trump closed their arguments in the Senate’s impeachment trial Tuesday, paving the way for senators to ask questions as they consider whether to remove a president from office for the first time in U.S. history. The presentation wrapped up six days of arguments in which the House managers and the Trump legal defense team clashed over the president’s actions on Ukraine. The president’s team largely sidestepped a report that former National Security Adviser John Bolton wrote in his upcoming book that Trump told him the aid for Ukraine was tied to the country’s announcement of an ... >>More 👓 View full article

