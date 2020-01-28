Global  

Trump praises Pompeo for doing 'a good job on' NPR reporter

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly says Pompeo shouted at, cursed and called her a liar after a contentious interview.
 President Donald Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview with Louise Kelly. According to Business Insider, Pompeo mistreated the NPR reporter in the segment “All Things Considered.” After announcing his Middle East peace plan, Trump said Pompeo did “a good job on her.”...

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Tells Pompeo He ‘Did a Good Job’ Berating NPR Reporter

Trump Tells Pompeo He ‘Did a Good Job’ Berating NPR ReporterDuring a Tuesday press conference, President Donald Trump lauded Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his attacks on an NPR journalist. “That was very...
The Wrap Also reported by •NYTimes.comPoliticoNPRMediaiteReutersFOXNews.comUSATODAY.com

State Dept. Will Not Allow NPR Reporter on Pompeo’s Plane Following Interview

Diplomatic correspondents said the move appeared to retaliate against NPR for an interview that pressed Mr. Pompeo on his role in the Trump administration’s...
NYTimes.com


