The U.S. Still Isn't Sure How Coronavirus Spreads

🍑Impeachy McTaups @WorlowDennis @Jimmytw20876022 @MrBiv @marklevinshow I’m not sure why you put subpoenas in quotation marks. Subpoen… https://t.co/FKrVLTMbcK 5 seconds ago

a mid-afternoon raccoon RT @luulubuu: Listen, I give pokemon a lot of free room but this ain't it. This ain't it because Pokemon is still promoted to kids. So basi… 9 seconds ago

RealAmerican @IvankaTrump Your father ran on this platform of division and separatist slogans. Real Elites still have real issue… https://t.co/4YMCYgMfL0 12 seconds ago

~Sunshine, Lollipops, and Rainbows~ RT @heyhaechan: Whenever Haechan isn’t with them they still always make sure to include him somehow 🥺 https://t.co/Q7iRXWkDPL 13 seconds ago

Adam Bell RT @NexusRasp: hello friends, it's been a while, but i am still running my fundraiser to help cover my recent medical costs. as i'm sure yo… 16 seconds ago

Vicky Ⓐ⍟ RT @NBCManifest: Even if we're still trying to feel out Adrian, we can tell you FOR SURE that @JaredMGrimes is a great guy! #Manifest 20 seconds ago

@SweetDostaGirl RT @AwakenedOutlaw: Not sure how many of you are certain about the outcome of current events vs. those still on the fence..or alogether clu… 21 seconds ago