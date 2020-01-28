Global  

The U.S. Still Isn't Sure How Coronavirus Spreads

Newsy Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The U.S. Still Isn't Sure How Coronavirus SpreadsWatch VideoSo far, there have been five confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the U.S., compared to some 4,500 in China. At a Tuesday news briefing, American public health officials reiterated the threat to the U.S. is low. 

But they and Chinese authorities haven't yet agreed whether the virus spreads before or after a...
News video: The U.S. Still Isn't Sure How Coronavirus Spreads

The U.S. Still Isn't Sure How Coronavirus Spreads 02:18

 U.S. & Chinese officials haven't agreed whether the virus spreads before or after a patient shows symptoms.

