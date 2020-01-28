Global  

Mitch McConnell doesn't have votes to block impeachment witnesses

Independent Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Mitch McConnell says he does not have the votes necessary to block attempts to introduce new witnesses in Donald Trump's impeachment trial, according to reports.
News video: Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses

Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses 00:38

 Business Insider reports Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a shocker announcement on Tuesday. He said the GOP hasn't secured the votes necessary to block Democrats from calling witnesses to testify in the impeachment trial. Pressure on Republicans has intensified after a bombshell report...

McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Votes To Block Witnesses From Impeachment Trial [Video]McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Votes To Block Witnesses From Impeachment Trial

Skyler Henry reports on revelations about John Bolton escalating calls for witnesses during impeachment trial (1-28-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:30Published

PolitiFact Wisconsin: Sen. Baldwin claims every impeachment trial included witnesses [Video]PolitiFact Wisconsin: Sen. Baldwin claims every impeachment trial included witnesses

Witnesses can play a pivotal role in any criminal trial but Senate Democrats and Republicans disagree over the need for witnesses in President Trump&apos;s impeachment trial.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

McConnell: Republicans don't have the votes to block witnesses in impeachment trial, reports say

Mitch McConnell told Republicans that the GOP does not have the votes to block additional witnesses, according to multiple media reports.
USATODAY.com

AP source: McConnell says he can’t yet block new witnesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told senators privately Tuesday he does not yet have the votes to block new witnesses in President...
Seattle Times


