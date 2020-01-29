Global  

Earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica

CBS News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The Caribbean was hit by a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake. It was centered between Cuba and Jamaica, and felt in Miami. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
 There were reports of buildings shaking in downtown Miami and points south on Tuesday afternoon following a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck off the island of Jamaica.

