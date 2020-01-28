Global  

Palestinians angrily reject Trump Mideast peace plan

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Palestinians angrily reject Trump Mideast peace planPalestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said "a thousand no's" to the Mideast peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump, which strongly favours Israel.The Palestinians remain committed to ending the Israeli occupation and establishing...
Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump's Mideast peace plan: is it really the 'plan of the century'?

Trump's Mideast peace plan: is it really the 'plan of the century'? 03:18

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Unveils Long-Awaited Middle East Peace Plan [Video]President Trump Unveils Long-Awaited Middle East Peace Plan

CBS4's Bofta Yimam has the details from the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:47Published

Is Trump's 'deal of the century' dead on arrival? [Video]Is Trump's 'deal of the century' dead on arrival?

Donald Trump has unveiled his plan to bring peace to the Middle East. The question is: Will the Palestinians accept it? He said the "realistic" two-state solution is a "win-win opportunity" for both..

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's mid-east peace plan calls for Palestinian state settlement freeze

Trump's mid-east peace plan calls for Palestinian state settlement freezeUS officials say President Donald Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Seattle Timescbs4.comNews24Indian ExpressReuters Indiaeuronews

Palestinians say ‘a thousand noes’ to Trump-Netanyahu Mideast peace plan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday said "a thousand no's" to the long-awaited Middle East peace plan unveiled by President Trump and Israeli Prime...
FOXNews.com

