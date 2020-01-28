Global  

Trump's mid-east peace plan calls for Palestinian state settlement freeze

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Trump's mid-east peace plan calls for Palestinian state settlement freeze US officials say President Donald Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem, ending speculation as to whether his administration, in preparing...
News video: Trump Plan Calls for Palestinian State, Settlement Freeze

Trump Plan Calls for Palestinian State, Settlement Freeze 44:34

 U.S. officials say President Donald Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem.

Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter [Video]Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter

President Donald Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview with Louise Kelly. According to Business Insider, Pompeo mistreated the NPR reporter in the segment “All Things..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

President Trump Unveils Long-Awaited Middle East Peace Plan [Video]President Trump Unveils Long-Awaited Middle East Peace Plan

CBS4's Bofta Yimam has the details from the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:47Published


Trump plan calls for Palestinian state, settlement freeze

President Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem, officials...
Newsday

Trump Mideast plan calls for Palestinian state

President Donald Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem. A...
USATODAY.com


padenpur

Denise Pursifull 🌊 🌊🌊🌊 RT @Bill_Maxwell_: Protest breaks out over the announcement. Trump's Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine… 5 seconds ago

kmconnor01

Kevin Connor RT @SteveScalise: 🚨 WATCH → Schumer shuts a reporter down for trying to change the topic from impeachment to Trump's Middle East peace plan… 5 seconds ago

asmith702

Amy Smith RT @Dreamweasel: @ewarren THE TRUMP PLAN FOR RESOLVING THE ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT 1. Let Netanyahu do whatever he wants 2. Loudly an… 6 seconds ago

greeenorg

greeen Palestinians denounce Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan - https://t.co/gTs1xV4fho 6 seconds ago

EagleGuardian2

EagleGuardian RT @Surfcityslicker: Just one more piece of BS diplomacy - one more shiny object of distraction! Donald Trump unveils plan for Middle East… 7 seconds ago

MissJoGi

JoGi' RT @parscale: Many presidents have tried and failed to secure peace in the Middle East. But @realDonaldTrump approaches it the way only he… 7 seconds ago

SunWuTzu

Ｓｕｎ Ｔｚｕ RT @jeremycorbyn: Donald Trump’s Middle East deal is not a peace plan. It is a plan to lock in illegal Israeli colonisation and deny Palest… 8 seconds ago

CraigLiddell58

Craig Liddell RT @nytimes: Breaking News: President Trump released his Middle East peace plan, giving Israel most of what it wants and requiring concessi… 10 seconds ago

