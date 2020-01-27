Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Holocaust survivors mark 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

New Zealand Herald Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Holocaust survivors mark 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberationHolocaust survivors gathered at Auschwitz-Birkenau to mark 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp - and perhaps the last major anniversary for which many of them will be alive to share their stories.The commemoration...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: nypost - Published < > Embed
News video: Holocaust survivors walk through gates on Auschwitz liberation anniversary

Holocaust survivors walk through gates on Auschwitz liberation anniversary 00:43

 Auschwitz survivors — alongside their families — returned to the concentration camp in Oświęcim, Poland, on the 75th anniversary of its liberation. The presidents of Poland and Israel were also in attendance to honor the Auschwitz liberation.

Recent related videos from verified sources

International Holocaust Remembrance day commemorates liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago [Video]International Holocaust Remembrance day commemorates liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago

January 27 marks International Holocaust remembrance day to commemorate the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by the Soviets 75 years ago.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:49Published

‘Hidden Recipes’ Offers Unique Auschwitz Survival Tale [Video]‘Hidden Recipes’ Offers Unique Auschwitz Survival Tale

On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, survivors are urging the world to "never forget", reports Amelia Santaniello (0:51). WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 27, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Holocaust survivors mark Auschwitz 75th liberation anniversary as their stories become more important than ever

On Monday, the soft-spoken 89-year-old makes another return under the infamous gate – this time to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •IndependentDeutsche WelleUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesNewsy

LIVE: Commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation as world leaders visit Jerusalem

Follow FRANCE 24’s special coverage as world leaders and Holocaust survivors were set Thursday to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, the World...
France 24 Also reported by •IndependentDeutsche WelleUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.