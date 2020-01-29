Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Starbucks Closes More Than 2,000 Stores In China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

NPR Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The coffee chain has temporarily closed the stores locations to limit the spread of the coronavirus that has sickened more than 4,500 people.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Starbucks closes stores in China over Coronavirus

Starbucks closes stores in China over Coronavirus 00:23

 Starbucks Closes Stores In China Over Coronavirus

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wuhan virus continues to spread, its origins are still being debated [Video]Wuhan virus continues to spread, its origins are still being debated

WUHAN, CHINA — The number of confirmed cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus infection continues to rise with more than 4,000 confirmed cases in China and a death toll of 106 as of January 28,..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:38Published

More than 50 people tested for coronavirus in UK but all negative [Video]More than 50 people tested for coronavirus in UK but all negative

More than 50 people have now been tested for coronavirus in the UK, according to the Department of Health, although all tests have returned negative. The current risk to the public remains low, the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Starbucks expects hit from coronavirus after closing half of China stores

Starbucks Corp on Tuesday became the first major U.S. company to signal a hit from the new coronavirus outbreak in China, as it closed more than half of its...
Reuters Also reported by •NewsmaxSeattle TimesNPRCBS News

Factbox: Stores close, employees evacuated, travel restricted as virus spreads

Facebook suspended non-essential travel to mainland China as a coronavirus breakout there killed more than 100 people and infected more than 4,000. Big Chinese...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

duckm4st3r

David Cantu Starbucks Closes More Than 2,000 Stores In China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak : NPR https://t.co/pPbqFKHlrn https://t.co/tI3mJLKZcp 4 minutes ago

WCMUNews

WCMU Public Radio Starbucks Closes More Than 2,000 Stores In China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/j3mX3ztVVs https://t.co/xjInf5QVSo 7 minutes ago

ZAQSBusiness

Business News Starbucks Closes More Than 2,000 Stores In China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/4SamQaSYPa 8 minutes ago

LeighFalynne

Falynne Leigh RT @nprworld: Starbucks Closes More Than 2,000 Stores In China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/539ZizlXFC 13 minutes ago

PolicyBrief

S. Business fallout from Coronavirus in China- stores like Starbucks, McDonald's and KFC are closing in several cities… https://t.co/IqHjQzPegD 14 minutes ago

AmyHansonPharmD

Amy Hanson RT @NPRHealth: Starbucks Closes More Than 2,000 Stores In China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/CCKzs5rPGE 15 minutes ago

HawktradeUI

HawkTrade Starbucks Closes More than Half of its China Stores due to Coronavirus: 4,100 stores are now inactive in its secon… https://t.co/253RK09z0X 17 minutes ago

2Freelancer

Freelancer RT @USRealityCheck: The coffee chain has temporarily closed the stores locations to limit the spread of the coronavirus that has sickened m… 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.