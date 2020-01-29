Global  

Trump Plan Calls For Palestinian State With Capital In Eastern Jerusalem

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Ray Hanania, Daoud Kuttab and Najia Houssari

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled a long-awaited Middle East peace plan that broadly favored Israel, as expected, but also defied expectations by offering the Palestinian people a path to statehood.

Trump proposed a Palestinian state double the size of the existing...
News video: Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan

Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan 02:01

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next to him proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing, in an effort to achieve a peace breakthrough in their...

