First cases of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus outside of China

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
First cases of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus outside of ChinaThe first cases of human-to-human transmission of the deadly coronavirus outside of China have taken place, health authorities have confirmed.Two people, one in Germany and one in Japan, have contracted the virus even though they...
News video: 46 Million People Are On Lockdown. But Will It Actually Help Stop The Spread Of The Coronavirus?

46 Million People Are On Lockdown. But Will It Actually Help Stop The Spread Of The Coronavirus? 00:51

 China has issued the largest quarantine in human history, putting 16 cities on lockdown. In a matter of weeks, the Wuhan coronavirus has killed more than 100 people and infected over 4,600. The attempt to stop the spread of the disease is affecting an estimated 46 million people. According...

First Suspected Case Of Coronavirus In San Diego County [Video]First Suspected Case Of Coronavirus In San Diego County

Health officials said they are investigating the first suspected case of coronavirus in San Diego County.

How The Coronavirus Could Make The Airline Industry Sick [Video]How The Coronavirus Could Make The Airline Industry Sick

United Airlines said Tuesday it was canceling a total of 24 flights to and from China. The news comes as the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak leads to plummeting demand. The coronavirus originated last..

Wuhan coronavirus reaches USA, becomes serious threat to Russia

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States have confirmed the first case of Chinese coronavirus in the US. It goes about the patient,...
PRAVDA Also reported by •WorldNews

Oil extends declines as fears grow over China virus

Crude prices fell more than 2% to multi-month lows on Monday as the rising number of cases of the new coronavirus in China and city lockdowns there deepened...
Reuters Also reported by •Proactive Investors

