Reports: McConnell May Not Have Enough Votes To Block New Witnesses

Newsy Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Reports: McConnell May Not Have Enough Votes To Block New Witnesses

Multiple outlets report Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told GOP senators they don't have enough votes to block new witnesses in the president's impeachment trial. But that doesn't mean things won't change. 

McConnell reportedly held a closed-door meeting with Republican senators on Tuesday after...
News video: Reports: McConnell May Not Have Enough Votes To Block New Witnesses

Reports: McConnell May Not Have Enough Votes To Block New Witnesses 01:15

 Multiple outlets report Sen. Mitch McConnell privately told GOP senators he doesn't have enough votes to block new witnesses in the impeachment trial.

Senate Votes 51-49 Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes 51-49 Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

Republican Senators have voted against calling for witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:17Published

Democratic effort to call new witnesses likely to fall short [Video]Democratic effort to call new witnesses likely to fall short

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial faces a climactic vote on Friday, when senators are due to decide whether to call witnesses and prolong the historic proceeding or instead bring them to the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:35Published


McConnell lacking numbers to block witnesses at Trump impeachment trial

McConnell lacking numbers to block witnesses at Trump impeachment trialUS Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell has told senators privately that he does not yet have the votes to block new witnesses in Donald Trump’s impeachment...
Are Republicans shifting their stance on witnesses?

Senator Mitch McConnell told a group of Republicans that, by his count, he did not yet have enough votes to block witnesses.
