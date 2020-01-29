7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Caribbean Islands
Watch VideoA 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook parts of the Caribbean Tuesday. It was so strong it could reportedly be felt in parts of Miami.
The quake's epicenter was in the Caribbean Sea, about 80 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica.
The National Tsunami Warning Center quickly issued an alert for Jamaica, Cuba and ...
