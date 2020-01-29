7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Caribbean Islands



Recent related videos from verified sources Major quake shakes Miami, the Caribbean A major earthquake struck south of Cuba on Tuesday, sending shockwaves as far as Miami and sparking panic in the Cayman Islands where it ripped open sinkholes, but did not do serious damage to people.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:48Published 2 hours ago 7.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Florida, Caribbean Islands Reuters reports a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the western Caribbean on Tuesday. The quake triggered evacuations as buildings shook across the Cayman Islands, in Jamaica, and in downtown.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38Published 6 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Major earthquake strikes in Caribbean between Jamaica and Cuba The magnitude-7.7 quake triggered a tsunami warning for Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

Al Jazeera 8 hours ago



Powerful Earthquake Strikes Caribbean, But No Reports Of Injuries Or Damage The 7.7-magnitude temblor struck off the coasts of Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands. Social media was flooded with posts of photos and video from people...

NPR 6 hours ago



