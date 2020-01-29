Global  

7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Caribbean Islands

Newsy Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Caribbean IslandsWatch VideoA 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook parts of the Caribbean Tuesday. It was so strong it could reportedly be felt in parts of Miami.

The quake's epicenter was in the Caribbean Sea, about 80 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The National Tsunami Warning Center quickly issued an alert for Jamaica, Cuba and...
News video: 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Caribbean Islands

7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Caribbean Islands 00:44

 The epicenter was in the Caribbean Sea, about 80 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Major quake shakes Miami, the Caribbean [Video]Major quake shakes Miami, the Caribbean

A major earthquake struck south of Cuba on Tuesday, sending shockwaves as far as Miami and sparking panic in the Cayman Islands where it ripped open sinkholes, but did not do serious damage to people..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:48Published

7.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Florida, Caribbean Islands [Video]7.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Florida, Caribbean Islands

Reuters reports a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the western Caribbean on Tuesday. The quake triggered evacuations as buildings shook across the Cayman Islands, in Jamaica, and in downtown..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published


Major earthquake strikes in Caribbean between Jamaica and Cuba

The magnitude-7.7 quake triggered a tsunami warning for Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.
Al Jazeera

Powerful Earthquake Strikes Caribbean, But No Reports Of Injuries Or Damage

The 7.7-magnitude temblor struck off the coasts of Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands. Social media was flooded with posts of photos and video from people...
NPR

