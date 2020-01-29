Global  

Saudi King affirms steadfast support for Palestinian rights

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia says it backs all efforts toward a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.
Recent related news from verified sources

King Salman reassures Saudi Arabia's commitment to the Palestinian issue

Saudi Arabia's King Salman reassured the Kingdom's commitment to the Palestinian issue and Palestinian rights, in a phone call with Palestinian president Mahmoud...
Reuters

Saudi Arabia reaffirms support for solution to Palestinian issue: foreign ministry

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed late on Tuesday its support to all efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, according to a...
Reuters

