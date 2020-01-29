Trump’s Failed Bullying: Britain Accepts 5G Huawei Technology – OpEd

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () It is strikingly bullying and bullish. US officials have been less than reserved in their threats about what Britain’s proposed dealings with Huawei over admitting it to its 5G network might entail. Three Republican Senators – Tom Cotton of Arkansas, John Cornyn of Texas and Marco Rubio of Florida – have taken it upon...
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave Huawei the approval to operate in limited areas within Britain's 5G infrastructure despite pressure from the U.S. to completely ban the Chinese telecom company.