Coronavirus stokes Asian discrimination fears in Canada's biggest city

Reuters India Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Canada has identified only three cases of the new coronavirus so far, but there are fears a more serious outbreak could stoke anti-Asian sentiment in scenes reminiscent of the SARS epidemic that killed dozens in the Toronto area in the early 2000s.
News video: Coronavirus: Exteriors of Toronto hospital treating Canada's first suspected case

Coronavirus: Exteriors of Toronto hospital treating Canada's first suspected case 03:19

 Canada confirmed its first "presumptive" case of the deadly coronavirus in Toronto on Saturday (January 25th) evening. A man in his 50s, who had travelled to the Chinese city of Wuhan, was found at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital. The patient is in stable condition and has been admitted to an...

