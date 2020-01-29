Global  

Rajinikanth not injured during 'Man vs Wild' shooting

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The documentary was shot in Bandipur National Park in Karnataka.
 Tamil superstar Rajinikanth suffered no injuries during the shoot of Discovery Channel's popular programme 'Man vs Wild' in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, an official said on Tuesday. #BearGrylls #Rajinikanth #PMModi

